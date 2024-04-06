×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Akshay Bhatia stretches lead to 5 shots at windy Texas Open

Bhatia started with a three-shot lead and opened with a 15-foot birdie putt, perhaps a sign that this might be another easy day. Far from it.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Timeless Appeal of Golf
The Timeless Appeal of Golf | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Bhatia survived a rocky start Friday in the Valero Texas Open by rallying with a pair of late birdies for a 2-under 70 that stretched his lead to five shots and raised hopes of getting the final spot in the Masters next week.

Bhatia started with a three-shot lead and opened with a 15-foot birdie putt, perhaps a sign that this might be another easy day. Far from it.

Advertisement

He made bogey from the bunker on the next hole. He three-putted for bogey from long range. He failed to birdie the par 5s on the back nine. He no longer had the lead.

But the 22-year-old settled himself with birdies on the par 5s on the front nine at the TPC San Antonio, and a birdie on the par-3 eighth. The wind kept whipping, challengers kept dropping and he wound up expanding his lead.

Advertisement

Bhatia was at 11-under 133. Denny McCarthy, who played in the afternoon, got within four shots of him until a bogey from the fairway on the par-5 18th for a 70. That dropped him to 6-under 138, along with Brendon Todd (72) and Russell Henley (69).

“It was stressful, for sure, wasn’t my best stuff,” Bhatia said. "I felt like I struggled a lot off the tee today, golf swing didn’t feel great with any of the longer stuff, but iron play was still phenomenal, wedges were good, made some nice putts.

Advertisement

“It was good to get the under-par round.”

Rory McIlroy had another steady day of pars and did well enough for a 70 to stay in the mix at 139.

Advertisement

McIlroy, in his final event before he tries again to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National, has made three birdies in each of the opening two rounds. His lone bogey was on the seventh hole, his 16th of the round, when he missed a 5-foot putt.

“I could stand here and say I wish I was a few shots better and missed a few putts and whatever, but it was tricky conditions,” McIlroy said. "Akshay is playing really well, but apart from that, no one’s really lighting the world on fire. Just keep grinding away.

Advertisement

“I've only made one bogey over two days, which I’m really pleased with,” he said. “Would have been nice to make a few more birdies, but pretty happy with the last two days.”

Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship last summer, but it was played the same week as the British Open and it did not get him into the Masters. Augusta National is holding one spot for the winner of the Texas Open.

Advertisement

Tommy Fleetwood (69), Webb Simpson (67) and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (71) were among those at 140. Of the top nine players, only Bhatia, Todd, Simpson and Kuest are not already in the field for the Masters.

Jordan Spieth is a past Masters champion, and he won't have to leave early for Augusta. Spieth, who has missed his last two cuts, rallied with a 68 to not only make the cut but move into a tie for 10th, eight shots behind Bhatia.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

4 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

6 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

8 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

17 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

19 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

23 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

23 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

27 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

32 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

35 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

37 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

39 minutes ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

41 minutes ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

41 minutes ago
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel

Hyderabad Restaurant

44 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

States' revenue deficit

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  4. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo