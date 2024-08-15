Published 14:55 IST, August 15th 2024
Alonso ends slump with 4 hits as Mets beat A's 9-1 to stop 4-game losing streak
Pete Alonso had four hits that included a fourth-inning homer and three RBIs to lead the New York Mets over the Oakland Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday night, stopping a four-game losing streak.
New York Mets’ David Peterson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins | Image: AP
