  Alonso ends slump with 4 hits as Mets beat A's 9-1 to stop 4-game losing streak

Published 14:55 IST, August 15th 2024

Alonso ends slump with 4 hits as Mets beat A's 9-1 to stop 4-game losing streak

Pete Alonso had four hits that included a fourth-inning homer and three RBIs to lead the New York Mets over the Oakland Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday night, stopping a four-game losing streak.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
David Peterson
New York Mets’ David Peterson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
