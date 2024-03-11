Advertisement

Amandeep Drall will be among the favourites to win the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, which gets underway at the DLF Golf and Country Club here this week.

It will be an exciting week with 46 players, the highest ever on the WPGT, and the prize purse will be a whopping Rs 25 lakhs.

For the second straight week, the players will be playing over four rounds and 72 holes.

Amandeep, who won by four shots, will be challenged by Vani Kapoor, Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh. While Vani featured in Singapore last week, Hitaashe leads the WPGT Order of Merit, whereas Sneha is the only multiple winner this season.

The field also includes the promising amateur Vidhatri Urs, who has also won on the Pro Tour this season.

Another amateur to watch out for will be Zara Anand, who, along with Vidhatri, will be playing on the Indian Golf Union’s national team at the Queen Sirikit Cup.

One of the interesting features this week is that the entire three-member Indian Golf Union’s team for the Queen Sirikit Cup, Vidhatri, Zara and Heena Kang are in the field.

It has been a closely-contested season so far with four different winners in the last five events. All of them are in the field this week.

Among the others looking for their first win of 2024 will be Gaurika Bishnoi, who was second to Amandeep last week, along with Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau. A total of seven amateurs will be playing on the field.