Anahat, Tiana enter 3rd round of World Junior squash
Young Anahat Singh has stormed into the girls' third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. The 16-year-old women's national champion, seeded 5/8, on Friday eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3 11-2 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye.
Anahat | Image: PTI
