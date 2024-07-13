sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:18 IST, July 13th 2024

Anahat, Tiana enter 3rd round of World Junior squash

Young Anahat Singh has stormed into the girls' third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. The 16-year-old women's national champion, seeded 5/8, on Friday eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3 11-2 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anahat
Anahat | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:18 IST, July 13th 2024