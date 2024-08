Published 22:43 IST, August 5th 2024

Anap, Ranade qualify for main draw in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

Pune’s Anap constructed a break of 46 points in the opening frame and went on to defeat Mumbai cueist Khushal Galaiya 4-2 (74-17, 54-60, 28-54, 72-8, 74-50, and 64-37).