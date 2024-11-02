sb.scorecardresearch
  • Anthony Edwards scores go-ahead basket, Timberwolves top Nuggets in 119-116 thriller

Published 22:15 IST, November 2nd 2024

Anthony Edwards scores go-ahead basket, Timberwolves top Nuggets in 119-116 thriller

Anthony Edwards hit a go-ahead 7-foot floater with 25.7 seconds left, and Rudy Gobert iced the game with two free throws to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Denver Nuggets 119-116 on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Anthony Edwards stars for Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards stars for Minnesota Timberwolves | Image: AP
22:15 IST, November 2nd 2024