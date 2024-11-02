Published 22:15 IST, November 2nd 2024
Anthony Edwards scores go-ahead basket, Timberwolves top Nuggets in 119-116 thriller
Anthony Edwards hit a go-ahead 7-foot floater with 25.7 seconds left, and Rudy Gobert iced the game with two free throws to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Denver Nuggets 119-116 on Friday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Anthony Edwards stars for Minnesota Timberwolves | Image: AP
Advertisement
22:15 IST, November 2nd 2024