Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Anush Agarwalla gets first ever Paris Olympics quota in Dressage for India

Anush Agarwalla, who won an individual bronze in Hangzhou, was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events.

Republic Sports Desk
Anush Agarwalla
Anush Agarwalla | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, has secured a Paris Olympic quota for the country in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday.

Agarwalla, who won an individual bronze in Hangzhou, was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events -- Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%)Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%),  Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).  The quota belongs to the country, and the National Federation will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers.

"I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation," said 24-year-old Agarwalla.

The young rider hoped that he will be able to retain the quota.

"I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage," Agarwalla said.

 EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh congratulated the rider.

"We got a confirmation from FEI today about the allocation of individual quota in dressage event. It is a matter of pride that Anush's consistent show in the FEI events has got India quota," said Jaiveer."Indian riders have been making their presnece felt in the FEI events and it is not at all surprising that India wil yet again have representation in Olympics in the equestrian events," Jaiveer added.

Celebreated Fouaad Mirza had represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Games and before him only Imtiaaz Anees (2000), Indrajit Lamba (1996) and Darya Singh (1980) could compete at the biggest sporting stage.

What is Dressage event:The rider-horse combo performs in an arena of 20m x 60m, bordered by a low rail which the horse must stay within. The arena has 12 lettered markers placed symmetrically indicating where the movements are to start and where the changes to pace are to occur and where the movements will end.· There are seven stages -- preliminary, elementary, medium, advanced medium, advanced, Prix St George and Intermediate -I.· The scoring is done on scale of 1 to 10 where 1 indicates very bad and 10 excellent.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

