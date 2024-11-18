Published 23:12 IST, November 18th 2024
TCU earns best ranking in 16 years in women's basketball poll as top 12 remain unchanged
No. 19 TCU entered The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll with its best ranking in 16 years Monday while the first 12 teams, led by No. 1 South Carolina, were unchanged.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
