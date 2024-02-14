Advertisement

Delhi-based Arjun Prasad fired an exceptional eight-under 62 to take the opening round honours at the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship here on Tuesday.

Defending champion Sachin Baisoya (63), another Delhi golfer, was a shot behind in second place.

Advertisement

The four players bunched in third place with scores of 64 included rookie Stepan Danek of Czech Republic as well as Udayan Mane, Karan Pratap Singh and the city's Mohammad Sanju.

Arjun Prasad, who turned 25 on Monday, made sure he celebrated his birthday in style with a sizzling round of golf that featured two eagles, five birdies and a bogey.

Advertisement

Prasad, who endured a tough season in 2023 due to a wrist injury, picked up four birdies on the front-nine after leaving himself a few short birdie putts.

After his bogey on the eighth, Arjun was on a roll once again with two eagles including a chip-in and a birdie between the 10th and the 13th that helped him soar to the top of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Arjun said, "It was a pretty solid day for me. I created good chances with the wedges and my putting was on point as I was able to hole a lot of putts. Places where I missed the greens, I was able to make up and downs.

"At this course you need to hit the tee shots well and get in good positions to give yourself more birdie opportunities." Sachin Baisoya's round of 63 featured eight birdies and a bogey.

Advertisement

Manu Gandas, the 2022 PGTI Order of Merit champion, was tied for seventh at 65 along with Rahil Gangjee and four others.