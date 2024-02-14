English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Arjun Prasad fires 62 for opening round honours at PGTI Players Championship

Defending champion Sachin Baisoya (63), another Delhi golfer, was a shot behind in second place.

Press Trust Of India
Arjun Prasad
Arjun Prasad | Image:Tata Steel PGTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi-based Arjun Prasad fired an exceptional eight-under 62 to take the opening round honours at the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship here on Tuesday.

Defending champion Sachin Baisoya (63), another Delhi golfer, was a shot behind in second place.

Advertisement

The four players bunched in third place with scores of 64 included rookie Stepan Danek of Czech Republic as well as Udayan Mane, Karan Pratap Singh and the city's Mohammad Sanju.

Arjun Prasad, who turned 25 on Monday, made sure he celebrated his birthday in style with a sizzling round of golf that featured two eagles, five birdies and a bogey.

Advertisement

Prasad, who endured a tough season in 2023 due to a wrist injury, picked up four birdies on the front-nine after leaving himself a few short birdie putts.

After his bogey on the eighth, Arjun was on a roll once again with two eagles including a chip-in and a birdie between the 10th and the 13th that helped him soar to the top of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Arjun said, "It was a pretty solid day for me. I created good chances with the wedges and my putting was on point as I was able to hole a lot of putts. Places where I missed the greens, I was able to make up and downs.

"At this course you need to hit the tee shots well and get in good positions to give yourself more birdie opportunities." Sachin Baisoya's round of 63 featured eight birdies and a bogey.

Advertisement

Manu Gandas, the 2022 PGTI Order of Merit champion, was tied for seventh at 65 along with Rahil Gangjee and four others. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

41 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

42 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

44 minutes ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

an hour ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

an hour ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

an hour ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

6 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

8 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

9 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

9 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is The Mermaidcore Beauty Trend That Is Set To Dominate 2024?

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  2. India Emerged as ‘Biggest Relief Provider’: PM Modi in UAE

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Vehicle Crashes Into WB Guv’s Convoy; Accused 'Followed Convoy', Nabbed

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Movies Made On Iconic Love Stories

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  5. Can You Walk Your Way To Health? Taking A Look At Walking Workouts

    Lifestyle33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement