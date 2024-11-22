Published 23:09 IST, November 22nd 2024
Arsenal defender Ben White undergoes knee surgery and is out several months
Arsenal right back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix a nagging knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.The 27-year-old White had been playing through the problem but agreed during the international break that surgery was the best solution.
