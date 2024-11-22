sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:09 IST, November 22nd 2024

Arsenal defender Ben White undergoes knee surgery and is out several months

Arsenal right back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix a nagging knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.The 27-year-old White had been playing through the problem but agreed during the international break that surgery was the best solution.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ben White undergoes knee surgery
Ben White undergoes knee surgery | Image: AP
