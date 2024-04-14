×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Asian Ch'ship: Akash Dahiya reaches bronze-medal round

Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar kept themselves in contention for bronze medals at the Asian Championships but three of their team-mates exited the tournament after losing at different stages in their respective categories, here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Asian Wrestling Championship
Asian Wrestling Championship | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar kept themselves in contention for bronze medals at the Asian Championships but three of their team-mates exited the tournament after losing at different stages in their respective categories, here on Friday.

Competing in the non-Olympic 61kg category, Akash began with a close 10-8 win over Sardor Ruzimov from Uzbekistan and followed it up with a comfortable 7-3 victory over Korea's Sanghyeon Son in the quarterfinal.

Advertisement

However, Kazakhstan's Assyl Aitakyn proved to be too strong for the Indian in the semifinal and could not score a single point, losing his bout by technical superiority.

He will now fight it out with Mongolia's Enkhbold Enkhbat.

Advertisement

Yash Tushir (74kg) went out of contention after losing his repechage round by technical superiority to Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan.

Also bowing out early was Sandeep Singh Maan (86kg), who lost his qualification bout 0-5 to Japan's Tatsuya Shirai.

Advertisement

Vinay (92kg) also fizzled out in the 92kg qualification round, losing his bout by fall to veteran Kazakhstan wrestler Adilet Davlumbayev.

In 125kg, Anirudh Kumar began with a 3-0 win over Pakistan's Zaman Anwar but was outplayed by Iran's Amir Hossein Abbas Zare in the quarterfinal, losing by technical superiority.

Advertisement

Since the Iranian reached the final, it kept the door open for Anirudh and now he will fight for bronze against Bahrain's Shamil Magomed A Sharipov.

India had won three medals on Thursday through Udit (57kg, silver), Abhimanyou (70kg, bronze) and Vicky (97kg, bronze).

Advertisement

The men's free-style competition will conclude today and the women's bouts will begin on Saturday. PTI AT AM AT AM AM

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

5 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

6 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

7 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

13 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

18 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

18 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

19 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

20 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

21 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

22 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

22 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

22 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

22 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

22 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

30 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

32 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

34 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo