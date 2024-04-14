×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 18:43 IST

Asian Games: India create history, will definitely cross the coveted mark of 100 medals

Team India has created history in the 2022 edition of the Asian Games and has assured a total of nine medals due to which they surely cross the 100 medal mark.

Reported by: Saksham Nagar
Asian Games, Asian Games 2022, Asiad 2022
Indian compound Archery team wins a silver in the Asiad 2022 (Image: SAI Media/X) | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Team India has created history at the Asian Games and has already touched the 90-medal mark on the 13th day of the multi-sports event. India currently holds 91 medals on the 13th day of the Asiad 2022 and has assured nine more medals across different sports. India will surely cross the 100-medal mark, which will be for the first time in the history of the Asian Games. 

3 things you need to know 

  • India sent a contingent of 655 athletes for the 2022 Asian Games 
  • This was the largest contingent that India has sent in the history of the Asian Games 
  • India won a total of 70 medals in the previous edition of the Asiad 

Also Read: India win first-ever Asian Games medal in women’s sepaktakraw, clinch bronze in regu team event

Team India creates history at the 19th Asian Games 

India will surely win nine more medals in sports, which include three in Archery, two in Kabaddi, one in Badminton, one in Hockey and one in Cricket. However, besides this, India could surpass the 100 medals record and will indeed create new records in the forthcoming days.

Will India continue the Asian Games 2022 glory in the Paris Olympics? 

India won a total of seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was the highest ever in history. With India performing so well in sports like Track and Field, Wrestling, Badminton, Tennis, Archery and more, India is expected to continue the glory in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also Read: Asian Games: Indian men's, women's kabaddi teams enter finals at Asian Games 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 17:15 IST

