Team India has created history at the Asian Games and has already touched the 90-medal mark on the 13th day of the multi-sports event. India currently holds 91 medals on the 13th day of the Asiad 2022 and has assured nine more medals across different sports. India will surely cross the 100-medal mark, which will be for the first time in the history of the Asian Games.

3 things you need to know

India sent a contingent of 655 athletes for the 2022 Asian Games

This was the largest contingent that India has sent in the history of the Asian Games

India won a total of 70 medals in the previous edition of the Asiad

Team India creates history at the 19th Asian Games

India will surely win nine more medals in sports, which include three in Archery, two in Kabaddi, one in Badminton, one in Hockey and one in Cricket. However, besides this, India could surpass the 100 medals record and will indeed create new records in the forthcoming days.

Ladies & Gentlemen:



Proud to share that INDIA ARE ASSURED of ATLEAST 100 MEDALS NOW



91 medals won already | Other Assured medals:



Will India continue the Asian Games 2022 glory in the Paris Olympics?

India won a total of seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was the highest ever in history. With India performing so well in sports like Track and Field, Wrestling, Badminton, Tennis, Archery and more, India is expected to continue the glory in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

