Updated October 6th, 2023 at 21:21 IST

Asian Games highlights: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty enter badminton doubles final

Asian Games Live scores, updates and medal tally: It is the 13th day of the continental tournament here at Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned as we take you through all the action throughout the day.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Asian Games Live score and updates
Asian Games , (Image: Sony LIV) | Image: self
Asian Games Live score and updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are into the final
Asian Games Live score and updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take the first game
Asian Games Live score and updates: men's doubles semifinal is live
7: 21 IST, October 6th 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will stake their claim for gold in the men's doubles final. They defeated Malaysian duo Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik 21-17-21-12. They became the first-ever Indian Badminton Doubles pair to secure a place in the final at the Asian Games.

6: 56 IST, October 6th 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the first game 21-17 against Malaysian duo Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik

6: 27 IST, October 6th 2023

A place in the final will be at stake for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men's doubles semifinal.

5: 32 IST, October 6th 2023

Harmanpreet Singh makes it 5-1 from penalty corner

5: 32 IST, October 6th 2023

Team India has secured a historic gold in Men's hockey as they beat Japan 5-1 in the final

5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023

India take a 1-0 lead against Japan courtesy of a goal from Manpreet Singh

5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023

Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner as India take a 2-0 lead in the hockey final.

5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023

A third gold medal is in the offing as Amit Rohidas converts another penalty corner. India now are leading 3-0 against japan.

5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023

India now take a 4-0 lead against Japan.

4: 26 IST, October 6th 2023

Kiran Bishnoi grabs a  Bronze medal as he defeats Mongolian werstler 6-3 in the 76 kg category.

4: 07 IST, October 6th 2023

If Team India manage to clinch a gold medal this will be their fourth Asian Games gold in hockey 

3: 05 IST, October 6th 2023

In the 62kg class, Sonam defeats World medalist and current Asian Champion Long Jia of China 6-4 to earn the bronze medal.  

2: 46 IST, October 6th 2023

Cricket: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets to book their place in the Asian Games 2023 final against India. 

2: 31 IST, October 6th 2023
1: 46 IST, October 6th 2023
1: 46 IST, October 6th 2023

In the Asian Games Men's Kabaddi semifinal, Team India utterly destroyed Team Pakistan. India beat Pakistan by 61 - 14 and will fight for gold medal. 

12: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
12: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
11: 53 IST, October 6th 2023
11: 17 IST, October 6th 2023
9: 19 IST, October 6th 2023

India's Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur clinch bronze medal in women's Recurve Archery after defeating Vietnam 6-2.

9: 16 IST, October 6th 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to advance to cricket final. Tilak Varma and Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 55 and 40, respectively. India will face the winner of Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the final on October 7.

8: 40 IST, October 6th 2023

Sai Kishore took a three-wicket haul and Washington Sundar struck twice as India restricted Bangladesh to 96/9 in men's cricket semi-finals event. 

7: 50 IST, October 6th 2023

India beat Nepal 61-17 to book a pace in the final of the women's kabaddi event. 

7: 16 IST, October 6th 2023

Washington Sundar picked up two wickets to keep Bangladesh in check at the end of the powerplay. 

Bangladesh (21/3 after 6 overs) vs India

7: 06 IST, October 6th 2023

India women have defeated Japan 6-2 to qualify for the Archery Recurve semi-finals. India sealed the win, 54-51.

7: 00 IST, October 6th 2023

Archery

Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal (pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal (pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal (pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal (pending qualification) – 12:40 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal (pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal (pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards

Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards
Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards

Bridge

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST

Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST

Cricket

Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST

Equestrian

Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 (pending qualification) – 12:30 IST

Hockey

Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST

Ju-Jitsu

Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

Kayaking and Canoeing

Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final (pending qualification) – 11:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final (pending qualification) – 12:01 IST

Kabaddi

Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST
Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST

Roller Skating

Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST

Sepaktakraw

Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal (pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards
Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final (pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards

Soft Tennis

Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST
Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST
Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST
Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST
Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST

Sport Climbing

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final (pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards

Volleyball

India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST

Wrestling

Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final (pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final (pending qalification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

6: 56 IST, October 6th 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in cricket semi-finals at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 06:56 IST

