Updated October 6th, 2023 at 21:21 IST
Asian Games highlights: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty enter badminton doubles final
Asian Games Live scores, updates and medal tally: It is the 13th day of the continental tournament here at Hangzhou, China. Stay tuned as we take you through all the action throughout the day.
Sports
- 1 min read
7: 21 IST, October 6th 2023
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will stake their claim for gold in the men's doubles final. They defeated Malaysian duo Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik 21-17-21-12. They became the first-ever Indian Badminton Doubles pair to secure a place in the final at the Asian Games.
6: 56 IST, October 6th 2023
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the first game 21-17 against Malaysian duo Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik
6: 27 IST, October 6th 2023
A place in the final will be at stake for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men's doubles semifinal.
5: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
Harmanpreet Singh makes it 5-1 from penalty corner
5: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
Team India has secured a historic gold in Men's hockey as they beat Japan 5-1 in the final
5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
India take a 1-0 lead against Japan courtesy of a goal from Manpreet Singh
5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner as India take a 2-0 lead in the hockey final.
5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
A third gold medal is in the offing as Amit Rohidas converts another penalty corner. India now are leading 3-0 against japan.
5: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
India now take a 4-0 lead against Japan.
4: 26 IST, October 6th 2023
Kiran Bishnoi grabs a Bronze medal as he defeats Mongolian werstler 6-3 in the 76 kg category.
4: 07 IST, October 6th 2023
If Team India manage to clinch a gold medal this will be their fourth Asian Games gold in hockey
3: 05 IST, October 6th 2023
In the 62kg class, Sonam defeats World medalist and current Asian Champion Long Jia of China 6-4 to earn the bronze medal.
2: 46 IST, October 6th 2023
Cricket: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets to book their place in the Asian Games 2023 final against India.
2: 31 IST, October 6th 2023
VICTORY IN SEMIS! 🏹— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023
Go For GOLD 🥇
The Recurve Men's trio of @ArcherAtanu, Dheeraj and Sridhar March into the FINALS 🏹🔥
Let's aim for GOLD, guys!! Wish you all the very best 👍⚡#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/XFYoHIXs0r
1: 46 IST, October 6th 2023
1: 46 IST, October 6th 2023
In the Asian Games Men's Kabaddi semifinal, Team India utterly destroyed Team Pakistan. India beat Pakistan by 61 - 14 and will fight for gold medal.
12: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
PRANNOY ENDS ASIAN GAMES CAMPAIGN WITH A HISTORIC BRONZE 🥉🙌— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 6, 2023
Proud of you @PRANNOYHSPRI 👏
📸: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #AsianGames2022#AsianGames#TeamIndia#IndiaontheRise#BadmintonTwitter#Badminton pic.twitter.com/lMc1DpwFhA
12: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
Wrestling Update 🤼♂️— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023
4️⃣ Wrestlers will be fighting for bronze later in the afternoon. Let's wish them all the best 🥳
All the best, guys👍🏻#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22#Hallabol pic.twitter.com/ERRwLfm13Z
11: 53 IST, October 6th 2023
Our #Friday plans ✅😍— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 5, 2023
📸: @badmintonphoto #TowardsAsianGlory#AsianGames2022#AsianGames#TeamIndia#IndiaontheRise#BadmintonTwitter#Badminton pic.twitter.com/dTVl7JGn3I
11: 17 IST, October 6th 2023
EXCLUSIVE WITH SAURAV GHOSAL— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023
🔝Squash player and 9️⃣ time (including team and individual events) Asian Games medalist, @SauravGhosal joins us for a quick chat on his silver-winning performance🤩🥈
"Gold will always be felt, but it is what it is," Says Saurav, and more! Listen… pic.twitter.com/LK3Yb6pgyq
9: 19 IST, October 6th 2023
India's Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur clinch bronze medal in women's Recurve Archery after defeating Vietnam 6-2.
9: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to advance to cricket final. Tilak Varma and Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 55 and 40, respectively. India will face the winner of Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the final on October 7.
8: 40 IST, October 6th 2023
Sai Kishore took a three-wicket haul and Washington Sundar struck twice as India restricted Bangladesh to 96/9 in men's cricket semi-finals event.
7: 50 IST, October 6th 2023
India beat Nepal 61-17 to book a pace in the final of the women's kabaddi event.
7: 16 IST, October 6th 2023
Washington Sundar picked up two wickets to keep Bangladesh in check at the end of the powerplay.
Bangladesh (21/3 after 6 overs) vs India
7: 06 IST, October 6th 2023
India women have defeated Japan 6-2 to qualify for the Archery Recurve semi-finals. India sealed the win, 54-51.
7: 00 IST, October 6th 2023
Archery
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal (pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal (pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal (pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal (pending qualification) – 12:40 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal (pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal (pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards
Badminton
HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards
Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards
Bridge
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Cricket
Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST
Equestrian
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 (pending qualification) – 12:30 IST
Hockey
Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST
Ju-Jitsu
Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Kayaking and Canoeing
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final (pending qualification) – 11:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final (pending qualification) – 12:01 IST
Kabaddi
Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST
Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST
Roller Skating
Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST
Sepaktakraw
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal (pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards
Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final (pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards
Soft Tennis
Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST
Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST
Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST
Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST
Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST
Sport Climbing
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final (pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards
Volleyball
India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final (pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final (pending qalification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
6: 56 IST, October 6th 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in cricket semi-finals at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.
Published October 6th, 2023 at 06:56 IST
