Published 22:50 IST, September 10th 2024

Avinash Sable to join Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League finale in Brussels

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will run in his maiden Diamond League Final in Brussels, joining star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in the season-ending event, as he is listed among 12 participants for the winner-takes-all race on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
india avinash sable loss in mens 3000m steeplechase final
Avinash Sable | Image: AP
