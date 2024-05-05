Advertisement

India's medalist from Tokyo Olympics and elite wrestler Bajrang Punia has been slapped with a provisional suspension by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) citing the wrestler's failure to provide doping samples back in March 2024. The ban comes after NADA made it clear that Bajrang Punia failed to provide his urine samples for dope testing during the trials in Sonipat.

The provisional suspension means that Bajrang Punia is barred from participating in any further tournaments or trials till his ban is lifted. This comes as a huge blow to Punia's Paris Olympics 2024 aspirations as if the suspension is not lifted then he would miss the trials which are set to take place some time next month.

(This is a breaking story, more to follow)