Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Champions In One Frame: India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Meets Ratan Tata, Leaves a Heartfelt Note

India's Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, recently met one of India's biggest-ever industrialists, Ratan Tata. Chopra highlighted the stills of the meeting.

Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Chopra Meet Ratan Tata
Neeraj Chopra Meets Ratan Tata | Image:INSTAGRAM@neeraj____chopra
India's Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, recently met one of India's biggest-ever industrialists, Ratan Tata. Chopra highlighted the stills of the meeting on social media. Chopra shook hands with the great man and defined it as an inspiring experience.

Javelin World Champion, Neeraj Chopra, who has pioneered a new section of sports in India, with his wonderful achievements, has met the man who is perhaps the king of every sector in India. Neeraj Chopra captured the memorable moment of meeting with Ratan Tata and left a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Grateful for the opportunity to meet Mr. Ratan Tata sir, a true visionary and source of inspiration," Neeraj posted on his Instagram.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:13 IST

