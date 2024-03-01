Advertisement

India's Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, recently met one of India's biggest-ever industrialists, Ratan Tata. Chopra highlighted the stills of the meeting on social media. Chopra shook hands with the great man and defined it as an inspiring experience.

Javelin World Champion, Neeraj Chopra, who has pioneered a new section of sports in India, with his wonderful achievements, has met the man who is perhaps the king of every sector in India. Neeraj Chopra captured the memorable moment of meeting with Ratan Tata and left a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Advertisement

Grateful for the opportunity to meet Mr. Ratan Tata sir, a true visionary and source of inspiration," Neeraj posted on his Instagram.