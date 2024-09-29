Published 21:11 IST, September 29th 2024

Delhi's Tushar breaks 46-second barrier to win gold in 400m at Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition

Manna shifted gears in the home stretch to post a winning time of 45.92 seconds in the men’s 400m, which was better than the meet record of 46.58 seconds set in 2021 by Ayush Dabas.