sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 21:11 IST, September 29th 2024

Delhi's Tushar breaks 46-second barrier to win gold in 400m at Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition

Manna shifted gears in the home stretch to post a winning time of 45.92 seconds in the men’s 400m, which was better than the meet record of 46.58 seconds set in 2021 by Ayush Dabas.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tushar Manna
Tushar Manna | Image: Instagram/TusharManna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:11 IST, September 29th 2024