Delhi's Tushar breaks 46-second barrier to win gold in 400m at Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition
Manna shifted gears in the home stretch to post a winning time of 45.92 seconds in the men’s 400m, which was better than the meet record of 46.58 seconds set in 2021 by Ayush Dabas.
Tushar Manna | Image: Instagram/TusharManna
