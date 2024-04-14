Advertisement

NADA had imposed a two-year ban on distance runner G Lakshmanan for three whereabouts clause violations including one missed-test, it has been learnt.

Lakshmanan, who won a gold each in 5000m and 10,000m in the 2017 Asian Championships, failed to file whereabouts information during the third (July to September) and fourth (October to December) quarters in 2022, and missed one test on March 26, 2023.



Lakshmanan, who was included in NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP) for the major part of 2022, was banned by the NADA'a Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for two years from August 10, 2023 onwards in an order passed on March 19, 2024.