Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, who are two of the biggest medal hopes for India, will officially begin their 2024 season today. Both will feature at the Doha Diamond League, which is scheduled to take place on Friday at Qatar Sports Club. Neeraj Chopra won the Doha leg last year, and this year he will face competition from his compatriot, Kishore Jena, who will make his event debut.

It will be intriguing to see how the Indian duo will fare at the event. The Doha Diamond League will live telecast in India, plus the live streaming provision would also be available. Let's find out how to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at the Doha Diamond League.

When will the Doha Diamond League take place?

The Doha Diamond League will take place on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Where will the Doha Diamond League be held?

The Doha Diamond League will be held at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha.

At what time the Doha Diamond League will begin

The Doha Diamond League will commence at 10:12 PM IST.

How to watch the Doha Diamond League in India?

Fans in India can get hold of Neeraj Chopra in the Doha Diamond League through Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

How to watch the Doha Diamond League live streaming in India?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the Doha Diamond League on the JioCinema app and website.