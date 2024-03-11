×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Ekta Pradeep Dey improves women’s 3000m steeplechase junior national record

Madhya Pradesh’s Ekta Pradeep Dey set the women’s 3,000m steeplechase national record while also breaching the Asian U-20 qualifying time enroute winning the gold medal on the concluding day of the National Junior Federation Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ekta Pradeep Dey
Ekta Pradeep Dey | Image:X.com
  • 2 min read
Dey clocked 10:10.08 seconds to breach the Asian U20 Championships qualification time of 11:30.00 and she also bettered the earlier national record of 10:29.50 seconds.

Dey clocked 10:10.08 seconds to breach the Asian U20 Championships qualification time of 11:30.00 and she also bettered the earlier national record of 10:29.50 seconds.

A day after missing the Asian U20 qualification time in 100m dash, sprinter Dondapati Mrutyam Jaya of Odisha ran a scorching 21.59 seconds race to win the men's 200m gold and breach the Asian U20 qualification time of 21.60 seconds.

Jaya was the only 200m sprinter to have breached the Asian U20 qualification time. On Saturday, he won gold in 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds, while the Asian qualification time was 10.50 seconds.

Away from the track, Uttar Pradesh's javelin throwers hogged the limelight. Dipanshu Sharma claimed gold with a throw of 68.89m, while Rohan Yadav clinched silver with a 68.29m mark.

Uttarakhand’s Ajeet Kumar Yadav took home bronze the with a throw of 66.94m. All three throwers bettered the Asian U20 qualification time of 65.49m.

Apart from men’s 200m sprint and javelin throw, athletes were successful in achieving Asian U20 qualification marks in other events, including men and women’s 5,000m event.

Gujarat’s Laxita Vinod Sandilea also added 800m gold to her 1500m top prize on Sunday. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

