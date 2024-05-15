Advertisement

After winning all the possible accolades, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will compete on home soil for the first time in three years. Neeraj Chopra will feature in the final of the Javelin throw event of the Federation Cup 2024. The event will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Wednesday, May 15.

Neeraj Chopra to compete in India after three years

Neeraj and Kishore, who have already qualified for the Paris Olympics, are India's top performers in the sport and hence have been given straight access into the final. The duo will be joined in the final by DP Manu, the Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist, Shivpal Singh, a former Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist, and five other athletes: Pramod, Rohit Kumar, Uttam Patil, Kunwer Singh Rana, and Manjinder Singh.

Neeraj enters the Federation Cup coming off a second-place performance in the Doha Diamond League. He finished second by a mere centimeter behind Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. The Czech athlete won the title with a throw of 88.38 metres. Neeraj mentioned that his body didn't feel "very good" during the event and that turned out to be decisive in the end. Notably, Neeraj has not competed in a domestic tournament in India since winning the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Wednesday will be his first comeback to the Federation Cup and the Indian domestic circuit since March 2021, when he won gold in the same tournament.

Thus, with all in readiness for the event, let's figure out how to watch the Federation Cup 2024 Javelin throw finals live.

When will the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals start?

The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will start at 7 PM IST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Where to watch the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals on TV in India?

The Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event will not be telecast on any TV Channel.

Where to live stream the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw finals in India?

The Federation Cup 2024 live streaming of javelin throw event will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s YouTube website.