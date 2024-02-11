Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium

National record holder in high jump Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium with a leap of 2.23 metres.

Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar | Image:PTI
New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) National record holder in high jump Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium with a leap of 2.23 metres.

Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece's Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who holds both the men's high jump and decathlon national records, however, could not better his personal best of 2.29m.

Shankar is also focusing on decathlon and had won bronze and silver in the discipline in the Asian Championships and Asian Games last year.

Shankar has trained his eyes on a Paris Olympics berth but for that he will have to achieve a qualifying standard of 2.33 metres.

The other Indian in fray, Jesse Sandesh finished joint-10th with a jump of 2.09 metres.

Shankar will next be seen in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic on February 20. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM

Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

