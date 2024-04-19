Advertisement

Due to their inability to arrive on time for the weigh-in, two of India's top wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, will not compete in the continental tournament, which is a major blow for the country's wrestling delegation at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek. They were unable to arrive in time, which put a brake to their hopes of qualifying for the Olympics in Paris. Due to poor weather in Dubai, the Indian wrestlers' aircraft landed in the capital of Kyrgyzstan later than planned.

Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalakal miss out Asian Olympic Qualifiers due to Dubai floods

Due to constant rain and floods at the city of Dubai and the flooding at the international airport, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal were unable to report for the required weigh-in on time, despite the fact that they both eventually made it to Bishkek, according to reports. The sources further stated that in spite of the Indian coaches' requests, the organisers did not permit late weigh-ins.

In a statement, the Sports Authority of India said that the team and the wrestlers who are stuck are being kept in constant communication with the Indian Consulate General in Dubai.

Advertisement

Officials of CGI Dubai are in touch with wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal who have been stranded in Dubai due to the disruption of flights. They will be accommodated in a flight from Dubai to Bishkek tonight ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament.… pic.twitter.com/UbgB4ntnTM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI)

Sujeet (65 kg) and Punia (86 kg), who had nearly medaled at the Tokyo Games, were travelling to Bishkek to compete in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, the second-to-last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, when most of the flights out of Dubai were delayed or cancelled due to flooding at the airport.

Advertisement

"They were stuck at the Dubai airport since April 16 and it seems the chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics is slipping out of their hands as they are scheduled to compete tomorrow. They are not getting any flights to Bishkek. I am worried about them," Sujeet's father Dayanand Kalakal said to PTI

Due to the rain-induced situation in Dubai, the pair, along with Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physiotherapist Shubham Gupta, had to spend the night on the floor and were unable to obtain sufficient meals. While in Dagestan, Russia for training from April 2 to April 15, Deepak and Sujeet made the decision to travel via Dubai to get from Makachkala to Bishkek.

Advertisement

Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal missed out on their chance this time, but the wrestlers won't miss the World Qualifiers in Turkey in May 2024, which is their final opportunity to qualify for Paris.

(With PTI Inputs)