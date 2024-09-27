Published 12:27 IST, September 27th 2024
‘Injury Is Fine, Next Big Target Is...’: Neeraj Unveils Next Major Goal, Vows to Return Stronger
India's two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is back in the country after winding up his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League finale in Brussels. He promises to be 100 per cent fit for the new season
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:27 IST, September 27th 2024