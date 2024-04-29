Advertisement

Compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam remains in a pleasant mind space despite knowing that the game is yet to make its debut at the Summer Olympics. Although she rues the hard truth, the triple gold medallist from the Archery World Cup Stage 1 Shanghai is happy to have bagged every possible medal compound archery has to offer.

“I’m happy to win three golds. Not only for me but for the entire compound team who bagged four gold and one silver. We are extremely happy as a team,” said the 27-year-old Andhra girl, who has been breaking records ever since she started competing at the global arena from 2011.

Jyothi, an Arjuna Awardee continues to get assistance from the Khelo India scholarship scheme and currently trains in SAI NCOE Sonepat, spoke to SAI Media following her splendid show in Shanghai.

“We all feel compound archery should be in Olympics because we have a big chance. We waited with bated breath last year when it was being discussed whether to get it included at the 2028 Olympics. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“For me personally, at the back of my head I know that the Olympics is the biggest thing in the world of sports and winning a medal there will add further glory to my career. But I would say that I’m content to have won medals in all international competitions possible in compound archery,” said Jyothi.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam meanwhile hopes that the recurve team finally gets the job done in Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m really hoping the recurve archers get the medal this time at the Olympics. So far, we have got only one quota [bagged by Dhiraj Bommadevara in men’s recurve event] but there are more qualifiers coming up for Paris 2024,” she added.

Jyothi won a hat-trick of gold medals in Shanghai on Saturday in the women’s compound team, mixed compound team and the individual compound categories. Such a feat was earlier achieved by Indian archery ace Deepika Kumari in 2021 at the (recurve) Archery World Cup Stage 3 Paris. The archers are also well supported by NTPC under CSR partnership through SAI. NTPC will be providing a support of Rs 115 Crores over a period of 5 years.

The Shanghai performance has reflected India’s mental conditioning and preparation for global events. In top events like the Olympics, Indians have been prone to mental frailties in pressure situations

“When you perform well and get the results, confidence build up happens naturally and mentally you become stronger. It reflects the way you are. And we are in this state now. We are putting consistent hard work even beyond winning medals,” said the B. Tech graduate.

Speaking about her senior counterpart and three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, Jyothi told SAI Media, “Deepika di has always been a good archer and has a lot of achievements. To be back in the team representing India and reaching the top 4 in the ongoing World Cup is really great. I’m sure she will do really well as long as she keeps playing the sport.” Deepika, on a comeback trail, won the individual silver in Shanghai.