Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

KIYG 2023: Weightlifter Keerthana creates new National Youth records; Maharashtra reaches half-centu

Khelo India Youth Games: Keerthana lifted a total of 188 kgs, including 85kg in snatch and 106kg in Clean & Jerk to finish ahead of state-mate Oviya K (184kg).

Republic Sports Desk
Tamil Nadu’s Keerthana, the weightlifter, in action, sets a new National Youth Record
Tamil Nadu’s Keerthana, the weightlifter, in action, sets a new National Youth Record | Image:KIYG
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Tamil Nadu weightlifter R P Keerthana broke the National Youth record in Snatch, Clean & Jerk and overall to clinch the gold in girls 81kg category while table-toppers Maharashtra touched the half-century of gold medals in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 here on Tuesday.

Keerthana lifted a total of 188 kgs, including 85kg in snatch and 106kg in Clean & Jerk to finish ahead of state-mate Oviya K (184kg) with Uttar Pradesh’s Santushti Choudhary taking home the bronze with a total lift of 162kg.

The earlier record in Snatch (81kg), Clean & Jerk (104kg) and overall (185kg) were held by Ch. Srilakshmi of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added six gold medals to their tally in the morning session, bagging three in archery, two in Kho-kho and the girls doubles title in badminton.

World champion and 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Aditi Gopichand Swami led the Maharashtra charge at the archery venue in Nehru Park, winning the compound girls and mixed team gold medals while Pruthviraj Ghadge and Sharvani Shende won the recurve mixed team final.

Shende also won the silver medal in girls recurve category while Tejal Salve won the silver medal in compound girls and Mihir Apar took home the bronze from boy’s compound event.

In Madurai, Maharashtra Kho-kho team lived up to their favourite tag to clinch both the gold medals. The boys defeated Delhi 40-10 while the girls got the bette of Odisha 33-24.

Taarini Suri and Shravani Walekar then took Maharashtra to 50 gold medals when they defeated Odisha’s Pragati Parida and Vishakha Toppo 21-13, 20-22, 21-16 in the girls doubles final at the TNPESU badminton hall.

In shooting, Telangana’s Yuvek Battula and Venkat Lakku bagged the mixed team gold with Madhya Pradesh’s Vanshika Tiwari and Udyaman Rathore bagging the silver and Punjab’s Zorawar Bedi and Risham Guron taking home the bronze.

ARCHERY

Girls: 
Recurve: Gold – Avani (Har); Silver – Sharvari Shende (Mah); Bronze – Jannat (Har)

Compound: Gold – Aditi Gopichand Swami (Mah); Silver – Tejal Salve (Mah); Bronze – Kumud Saini (Del)

Boys: 
Recurve: Gold – Shubham Kumar (Bih); Silver – Laishram Nelson (Man); Bronze – Atharva Sharma (Raj)

Compound: Gold – Sukhmandeep Singh (Pun); Silver – Harsh Kumar (Chd); Bronze – Mihir Apar (Mah)

Mixed team recurve: Gold – Pruthviraj Ghadge/Sharvari Shende (Mah); Silver – Agastay Singh/Avani (Har), Bronze – Atharva Sharma/Pranjal Tholiya (Raj)

Mixed team compound: Gold – Manav Jadhao/Aditi Swami (Mah); Silver – Pendyala Trinath Chowdary/Kengam Saranya (AP); Bronze – Aryan Yadav/Kumud Saini (Del)

BADMINTON

Girls:
Singles: Gold medal match – T Surya Charishma (AP) bt Aesha Gandhi (Guj) 21-14, 21-14
Bronze – Rujula Ramu

Doubles: Gold medal match – Taarini Suri/Shravani Walekar (Mah) bt Pragati Parida/Vishakha Toppo (Odi) 21-13, 20-22, 21-16; Bronze – Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat (Utr)

Boys:
Singles: Gold medal match – Laksh Chengappa MA (Kar) bt Ansh Negi (Utr) 21-17, 21-13; Bronze – R Mithesh (TN)

Doubles: Gold medal match – GP Vinayakram/Swastik M (TN) bt Bhavya Chabra/Param Choudhary (Del) 21-18, 21-18; Bronze – Bhargav Ram Arigala/Viswa Tej Gobburu (AP)

KHO-KHO
Girls: Gold medal match –Maharashtra bt Odisha 33-24; Bronze – Gujarat, Delhi

Boys: Gold medal match – Maharashtra bt Delhi – 40-10; Bronze – Gujarat, Karnataka

SHOOTING
Mixed team: Gold – Yuvek Battula/Venkat Lakku (Tel) 39+8; Silver – Vanshika Tiwari/Udyaman Rathore (MP) 39+6; Bronze – Zorawar Bedi/Risham Guron (Pun)

TENNIS
Girls doubles: Gold medal match – Maaya Rajeshwari/Lakshmi Prabha (TN) bt Suhitha Maruri/Sreenidhi Balaji (Kar) 6-2, 6-1;
Bronze: Ruma Gaikawari/Asmi Adkar (Mah), Sonal Patil/Aishwarya Dayanand (Mah)


WEIGHTLIFTING

Girls
81kg: Gold – R P Keerthana (TN) 188kg; Silver – Oviya K (TN) 184kg; Bronze – Santushti Choudhary (UP) 162kg.

81+kg: Gold – Amritha P Suni (Ker) 181kg; Silver – Aditi (UP) 173kg; Bronze – Y Chaitna Kumari (AP) 169kg.

Boys
102+kg: Gold – Suvansh Thakur (HP) 280kg; Silver – David Zohmingmawla (Miz) 266kg; Bronze – Sarth Jadhav (Mah) 264

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

