Haryana’s Deepika and middle distance runner Paras Singhal set two new meets records in girls javelin throw and boys 2000m steeplechase category on a day the race for the top three spots in the medal tally heated up in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Deepika completed a hat-trick of Khelo India Youth Games gold medals when she threw the javelin at a distance of 56.79m in her third attempt at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday. After winning a silver medal on her debut Khelo India event in Guwahati, the 18-year-old first broke the record in Panchkula with 51.37m distance and then improved it to 55.19m in Bhopal last year.

Singhal then led a bunch of four runners who bettered the 2000m steeplechase meet record of 6:01.11 sec set by Ajit Kumar in Bhopal last year. The Haryana athlete stopped the clock at 5:53.74 sec to clinch the gold medal while Rajasthan’s Mohit Yadav (5:54.14 sec) and Sahilkumar Vadhiya (5:57.40) of Gujarat took home the silver and bronze.

With just six days competition left in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Tamil Nadu made it a three-horse race to the top by clinching eight of the 17 gold medals on offer on Thursday.

The hosts claimed six gold medals in track and field and also completed the Basketball double in Coimbatore to jump to second spot with 23 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze.

Haryana who also won the 10m Air Pistol gold medal apart from the two from athletics slipped to third with a tally of 21 gold, 12 silver and 29 bronze. Defending champions Maharashtra could bag only one gold medal through steeplechaser Anjali Madavi but continue to hold the top spot with 26 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Earlier in the morning session, Karnataka’s Anusha Thokur and West Bengal’s Adriyan Karmakar comfortably clinched the girls and boys 50m Rifle 3-position gold medals while Haryana’s Suruchi clinched the 10m Air Pistol gold medal on the last shot after her state-mate Lakshita faltered under pressure.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu basketball teams completed the double by winning both the girls and boys finals. In the girls final, the hosts defeated Punjab 70-66 before the boys got the better of Rajashtan 86-85.

Results

ATHLETICS Girls: 200m: Gold – Abhinya Rajarajan (TN) 24.85s; Silver – Siya Sawant (Mah) 25.16s; Bronze – Tahura Khatun (WB) 25.76s 2000m

steeplechase: Gold – Anjali Madavi (Mah) 7:16.51s; Silver – Chaitali Borekar (Mah) 7:16.96s; Bronze – Sunita Santa (Odi) 7:21.16 1000m medley: Gold – Tamil Nadu 2:13.96s; Silver – Karnataka 2:15.81s; Bronze – Maharashtra 2:16.39s

High Jump: Gold – S Alice Deva Prasanna (TN) 1.66m; Silver – Brinda A (TN) 1.63m; Bronze – Amandeep Kaur (Jha) 1.63m

Javelin throw: Gold – Deepika (Har) 56.79m; Silver -- Versha (Pun) 47.27m; Bronze – Navreet Kaur (Pun) 46.52m Boys: 200m: Gold –J Gokul Pandiyan (TN) 21.90, Silver – Gowtham Alluri (Tel) 22.16; Bronze Shivam (UP) 22.18 2000m

steeplechase: Gold – Paras Singhal (Har) 5:53.74; Silver – Mohit Yadav (Raj) 5:54.14; Bronze – Sahilkumar Vadhiya (Guj) 5:57.40 1000m medley: Gold – Tamil Nadu 1:55.49; Silver – Odisha 1:56.12; Bronze – Karnataka 1:56.52

Triple Jump: Gold – Ravi Prakash (TN) 14.76m; Silver – Yuvaraj K (TN) 14.34m; Bronze – Bhushan Shinde (Mah) 14.08m

Javelin throw: Gold – Dipanshu Sharma (UP) 65.08m; Silver – Gaurav Patel (MP) 63.85m; Bronze – Aditya (Har) 62.85

BASKETBALL Girls: Gold Medal Match: Tamil Nadu bt Punjab 70-66

Bronze Medal Match: Maharashtra bt Madhya Pradesh 90-71

Boys: Gold Medal Match: Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 86-85 Bronze Medal Match: Punjab bt Uttar Pradesh 76-73

FOOTBALL Boys: Goa bt Jharkhand 2-0; Odisha drew with West Bengal 1-1; Meghalaya bt Punjab 2-1; Uttar Pradesh bt Tamil Nadu 2-1

SHOOTING Girls 10m Air Pistol: Gold – Suruchi (Har) 239.8; Silver – Lakshita (Har) 239.3; Bronze – Saina Bharwani (Del) 219.1 50m Rifle 3-position: Gold – Anushka Thokur (Kar) 460.8; Silver – Melvina Angeline J (TN) 450.3; Bronze – Prachi Gaikwad (Mah) 439.6 TRAP: Gold – Sabeera Haris (UP) 46; Silver – Krishika Joshi (Pun) 42; Bronze – Addya Katyal (Del) 31 Boys 50m Rifle 3-position: Gold – Adriyan Karmakar (WB) 450.1; Silver – S Hitesh (TN) 444.2; Bronze – Rana Ggaarryy (Har) 432.8 TRAP: Gold – Zuhair Khan (UP) 44; Silver – Bakhtyaruddin Malek (Guj) 43; Bronze – Aryan Ishwar Singh (Guj) 34

VOLLEYBALL Girls: Group A: West Bengal bt Haryana 25-10, 25-15, 25-17; Rajasthan bt Kerala 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 Group B: Tamil Nadu bt Punjab 26-24, 25-13, 25-13; Gujarat bt Chhattisgarh 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 Boys: Group A: Uttar Pradesh bt Himachal Pradesh 25-16, 25-12, 25-22; Andhra Pradesh bt West Bengal 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22 Group B: Haryana bt Rajashtan 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16; Tamil Nadu bt Jammu and Kashmir 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16