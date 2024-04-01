Advertisement

Vikash's recent record-breaking 1500m win in the Khelo India University Games exemplifies the unbreakable spirit of the human will. Discovering his athletic abilities while training for the Indian Army Agniveer Physical Fitness Test in 2022, fate led him to pass the physical test but fail the written admission examination. Rather than being disappointed, Vikash recognised his great physical endurance and pursued a new dream: a career in the 1500m race.

"My journey started with the preparation for Agniveer. I want to join the force, so, owing to the physical examination I used to train regularly. I met a gentleman called Sunil at the training centre in Bhiwani, he saw potential in me and got me started with games. So, from then I started to seriously dedicate my time to the sport. So, the process unfolded as I started to participate in national competitions, and slowly but surely medals also started to come. First, in state tournaments and then in Nationals. Then I moved to Hisar and got myself enrolled in Nursery. I trained for one year there. I won medals in Junior competitions and tasted success in the U-23 category as well. Then, it was the time to play at the university level." Vikash told Republicworld.com

The story took a difficult turn just 20 days before the KIUG. A sudden ache in Vikash's chest sparked concerns, prompting an ECG test that found his heart was beating slower than usual. Despite the setback, Vikash's desire grew.

With only a few days until the competition, the 20-year-old changed his entire focus to healing, which included taking medications and getting enough rest. In the meantime, Vikash trained whenever feasible. Vikash not only participated in the tournament but also won the gold medal, thanks to his perseverance. Interestingly, he finished the 1500m race in 3:50.70s, breaking the previous Games record of 3:51.61 seconds.

"I discovered the health scare before the Khelo India University Games. We went to a doctor, who suggested me to take complete rest. But then the University Games were looming, so I picked myself up and started to work out. The doctor advised complete rest but he didn’t say that I cannot play or compete anymore. He recommended a few days’ rest before the final verdict on the concern. So, I followed his advice but started to train after a few days. I did not encounter any problem of the sort afterwards." Vikash added.

Vikash, the son of a farmer and housewife from Haryana's Bhiwani area, faced financial difficulties throughout his life. Undeterred, he won bronze at the 37th National Junior Athletics Championships in 2022, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to his passion.

In Hisar, Haryana, in 2024, Vikash took refuge in a sports nursery. This sanctuary relieved him of the financial pressures that previously impeded his growth by giving him a monthly stipend, high-quality gear, and adequate meals. Vikash can now fully concentrate on improving his abilities and becoming a better athlete thanks to his newfound backing.

Vikash's ultimate goal is to represent his country with pride by competing internationally and earning medals, especially at the Olympics. In addition, he hopes to assist his family financially by obtaining a government job based on his athletic accomplishments.