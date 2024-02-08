Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

'My crime is this. I am a deaf-mute disabled player': 'Goonga Pahalwan' upset with Khel Ratna snub

'Goonga Pahalwan' Virender Singh calls out PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not winning the Khel Ratna Award 2023.

Pavitra Shome
Virender Singh
Virender Singh upset with government | Image:X/@GoongaPahalwan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virender Singh, prominently recognized as the 'Goonga Pahalwan,' has expressed his criticism of not winning the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. As an accolade that has been received by renowned sports and athletic personalities from India, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting award presented by the President of India. Several athletes and players were bestowed with the National Sports Awards on Tuesday, and Singh's statement came after the ceremony.

3 things you need to know

  • Virender Singh is an Arjuna Award recipient and also won the Padma Shri in 2021
  • Virender won five Deaflympics Gold medals
  • The 'Goonga Pahalwan' voiced his concern for the wrestlers during the protests 

Also Read: Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu at the National Sports Awards - WATCH

Virender Singh calls out PM Modi, Anurag Thakur as he expresses disappointment 

Virender Singh, the Deaflympics medalist, took to X (Formerly Twitter) and vented his disappointment after he did not win the country's biggest sporting honour. He also mentioned PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient tweeted, 

"Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and Honorable Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur ji, even after winning five Deaf Olympic medals, I did not get the Khel Ratna, nor did the Haryana Government give me eight crore rupees under the policy, my crime is this much. I am a deaf-mute disabled player..!"

Also Read: National Sports Award: Para archer Sheetal Devi draws rousing applause; Here's full list of awardees

Virender Singh is a seasoned wrestler who has won three gold medals in the Deaflympics. The 'Goonga Pahalwan' also won two bronze medals in 2009 and 2021. In the World Deaf Wrestling Championships, he has also won numerous medals, including a gold in 2016.

Who won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023?

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were the recipients of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for the year 2023. The badminton team made history as the first Indian team to win gold at the Asian Games and secured the top spot in the world badminton rankings for men's doubles.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

