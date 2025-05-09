Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Event NC Classic 2025 Cancelled Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Border Tensions

When Neeraj Chopra announced the NC Classic 2025, an international level javelin event that was named after him and would see some of the biggest javelin stars of the world come to compete in India, many felt it would be a massive boost for athletics in India.

However, the event has now been cancelled until further notice due to the India Pakistan conflict that has escalated in recent times.

“In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority,” the statement said.

The cancellation of the NC Classic comes after a similar fate befell the IPL 2025, which was put on hold for at least a week.

‘Standing Firm With The Nation Matters Most’

The statement further added that at this point in time, it was more important for them to stand firm with India.

“We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind.”

Neeraj's Dream Event

The event, that was set to take place in Bengaluru on May 24, was in many ways a dream one for Neeraj.

He had wanted to bring a top-level athletics competition to India and the fact he managed it was impressive.