TRENDING /
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

The GOAT meeting: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra meets tennis legend Roger Federer

Neeraj Chopra met with tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday. He gifted an Indian Olympic shirt to the 20-time grand slam winner.

Vishal Tiwari
Neeraj Chopra and Roger Federer
Neeraj Chopra and Roger Federer | Image:X/Neeraj Chopra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Olympian Neeraj Chopra recently met with tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist took to social media to share pictures with the 20-time Grand Slam winner. In the photos, Neeraj could be seen gifting an Indian Olympic shirt to Federer. 

3 things you need to know

  • Neeraj Chopra is India's first Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics
  • Chopra is also the first Asian athlete to win a gold medal in javelin
  • Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, retired from the sport in 2022

Neeraj Chopra meets Roger Federer

Both Neeraj Chopra and Roger Federer are ambassadors of Switzerland's tourism. They met in the Swiss city of Zurich, which is known for its banking and finance industries. After the meeting, Chopra took to his social media handles to share pictures. 

“It was very nice meeting you. Thank you for the advice. I will follow,” Neeraj Chopra wrote on the Indian Olympic shirt he presented to Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer also presented a signed tennis racquet to the World No. 1 javelin thrower. Neeraj Chopra is currently preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, where he will aim to repeat his gold-medal feat once more for the nation. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

