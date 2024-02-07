Advertisement

Indian Olympian Neeraj Chopra recently met with tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist took to social media to share pictures with the 20-time Grand Slam winner. In the photos, Neeraj could be seen gifting an Indian Olympic shirt to Federer.

3 things you need to know

Neeraj Chopra is India's first Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics

Chopra is also the first Asian athlete to win a gold medal in javelin

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, retired from the sport in 2022

Both Neeraj Chopra and Roger Federer are ambassadors of Switzerland's tourism. They met in the Swiss city of Zurich, which is known for its banking and finance industries. After the meeting, Chopra took to his social media handles to share pictures.

“It was very nice meeting you. Thank you for the advice. I will follow,” Neeraj Chopra wrote on the Indian Olympic shirt he presented to Roger Federer.

An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people.



I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again. @rogerfederer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kQUjiiBdB9 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Roger Federer also presented a signed tennis racquet to the World No. 1 javelin thrower. Neeraj Chopra is currently preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics, where he will aim to repeat his gold-medal feat once more for the nation.