Published 10:04 IST, August 23rd 2024
Olympic champion Wanyonyi runs 4th fastest 800 meters all-time in first major meet after Paris Games
Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi clocked 1 minute, 41.11 seconds — 0.08 faster than his winning time in Paris two weeks ago — to tie Wilson Kipketer’s mark in 1997 that was a world record then.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Marco Arop compete in the 800m Men during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland | Image: AP
