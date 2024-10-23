sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:11 IST, October 23rd 2024

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Wants Mondotrack At NIS Patiala

In a meeting to discuss the draft National Sports Governance Bill on Wednesday, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an additional plea for the government -- to fast-track the process of laying down the currently in-vogue 'Mondotrack' at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Image: Olympics.com
18:05 IST, October 23rd 2024