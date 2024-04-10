×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Paris Olympics track and field gold winners to get USD 50,000: World Athletics

In a first for an Olympic sport, gold-medallists in 48 athletics events of this year's Paris Games will be awarded USD 50,000 by World Athletics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a first for an Olympic sport, gold-medallists in 48 athletics events of this year's Paris Games will be awarded USD 50,000 by World Athletics, which will widen the spectrum by giving prize money to all three medal winners at the 2028 Los Angeles edition.

India is hoping for a gold medal in Paris from reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who finished on top in the Tokyo Games. He became the first Indian track and field athlete and second overall in individual sports to win a gold in the Olympic Games.

Advertisement

With the landmark decision announced on Wednesday, World Athletics (WA) will become the first international federation to award prize money at an Olympic Games.

"World Athletics ... will become the first international federation to award prize money at an Olympic Games, financially rewarding athletes for achieving the pinnacle of sporting success, starting at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris," WA said in a statement.

Advertisement

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the introduction of prize money for Olympic gold medallists was a "pivotal moment" for the international body and the sport of athletics as a whole.

"A total prize pot of USD 2.4 million has been ring fenced from the International Olympic Committee's revenue share allocation, which is received by World Athletics every four years. This will be used to reward athletes who win a gold medal in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris with USD 50,000 ((Rs 41.60 lakh)," WA stated.

Advertisement

"This initiative by World Athletics also includes a firm commitment to extend the prize money at a tiered level, to Olympic silver and bronze medal winners at the LA 2028 Olympic Games." Relay teams will receive the same amount, to be shared among the team.

The format and structure of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics bonuses will be announced nearer the time of Games.

Advertisement

The payment of prize money will, however, depend upon the World Athletics ratification process, including athletes undergoing and clearing the usual anti-doping procedures.

Coe said the move underscores WA's commitment to empowering the athletes and recognising the critical role they play in the success of any Olympic Games.

Advertisement

"This is the continuation of a journey we started back in 2015, which sees all the money World Athletics receives from the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games go directly back into our sport," he said.

"We started with the Olympic dividend payments to our Member Federations, which saw us distribute an extra USD five million a year on top of existing grants aimed at athletics growth projects, and we are now in a position to also fund gold medal performances for athletes in Paris, with a commitment to reward all three medallists at the LA28 Olympic Games." Coe added that it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal, or on the commitment and focus it takes to represent one's country.

Advertisement

"I think it is important we start somewhere and make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is." PTI PDS PM PDS PM PM PM

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

2 minutes ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

3 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

5 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

7 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

8 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

11 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

13 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

14 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

14 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

17 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

17 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

18 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

20 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

20 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

21 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

22 minutes ago
student

news

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo