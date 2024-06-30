Published 14:40 IST, June 30th 2024
PM Modi highlights several firsts of athletes over Paris Olympics at 'Man ki Baat' radio program
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Paris Olympic-bound athletes have prepared with "life and soul" for the upcoming Games by participating in nearly 900 international competitions collectively as he launched a campaign to generate online support for the travelling contingent.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives to attend the first day of the Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, June 30th 2024