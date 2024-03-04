Advertisement

National record holder Priyanka Goswami showcased her prowess on the international stage by securing a commendable seventh place finish in a highly competitive field at the Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix held in Taicang on Sunday.

Goswami, who has already secured her spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics, recorded her best time outside India, clocking 1 hour 29 minutes and 48 seconds. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Goswami, as it stands as her third best time in her career.

Her previous notable performances include a national record time of 1:28:45s in 2021 and 1:28:50s in 2023, both achieved in Ranchi. Reflecting on her achievement, Goswami expressed her pride on Twitter, stating, "3rd personal best conquered at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour (Gold level) Taichang! China.

Finished 7th in the 20km with a timing of and feeling incredibly proud of this achievement." The event in Taicang boasted a formidable lineup, with top race walkers from around the globe competing fiercely. Notably, five Chinese athletes dominated the top six positions. Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist Zhenxia MA clinched the title with an impressive time of 1:26:07s. Following closely was Zhenxia's compatriot Jiayu Yang, the 2017 world champion and Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist, securing second place with the same time.

The podium was completed by the seasoned 36-year-old four-time world champion and 2016 Olympics gold medalist, Hong Liu, who finished third with a timing of 1:26:47s. Another veteran in the field, Shijie Qeeyang, a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics and multiple World Championships medalist, secured the fourth position with a time of 1:27:05s. Goswami, 27, has been intensively training in Australia for the past two months under the guidance of race walk coach Brent Vallance at a high-altitude training center near Canberra.



