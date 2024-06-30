Published 21:41 IST, June 30th 2024

Rajpal, Narang in race to replace Mary Kom as India''s CDM in Paris: IOA sources

Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang and Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal have emerged as strong contenders to become Indian contingent's chef de mission in Paris Games, a position which fell vacant after MC Mary Kom withdrew due to personal reasons, IOA sources told PTI on Sunday.