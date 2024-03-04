English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Six veteran athletes from HP to participate in World Masters Athletics C'ships

Six veteran athletes from Himachal Pradesh, including long distance runner Surinder Singh Dehal of Hamirpur, will participate in the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Athletics
Athletics | Image:Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Six veteran athletes from Himachal Pradesh, including long distance runner Surinder Singh Dehal of Hamirpur, will participate in the World Masters Athletics Championships to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from August 13 to 25.

The World Masters Athletics Championships are the biennial championships for masters athletics events held under the auspices of World Masters Athletics for athletes who are 35 years of age or older.

Advertisement

“It is a matter of joy for the state. Athletes from HP had performed well and won eight medals in the 44th National Master Athletics Competition held in Pune from February 13 to 17,” Masters Athletics Federation Himachal Pradesh President Ripudaman Kaushik said on Sunday.

Dehal (10,000m) and Ashwini Kumar Sharma (1500m and 2000m steeplechase, 800m) will compete in the above 65 years age category.

Advertisement

While Harish Kumar (triple jump), Dwarika Thakur (1500 meters and 5000 meters), Brijlal Thakur (100m and 300m hurdles) have been selected in the 60 above age group.

Bhishan Singh Chauhan, who will take part in the discus throw, javelin throw and shot put events, will compete in the above 55 years age group.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

3 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

3 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

3 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

3 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

3 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

3 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

4 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Celebs Participate In Maha Aarti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024: Lanning, Jonassen fashion DC's easy 25-run win over GG

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  3. EAM Jaishankar Posts on Buddha's Holy Relics Currently Touring Thailand

    Worldan hour ago

  4. Chennaiyin FC halt Odisha FC's unbeaten streak, open up league table

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Radhika Merchant Walks Down The Aisle At 'Hastakshar' Ceremony

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo