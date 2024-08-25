Published 14:27 IST, August 25th 2024

UP''s Chandan and Nashik''s Ravina win men''s and women''s titles in Mumbai Half Marathon

College students Chandan Yadav of Badohi district in Uttar Pradesh and teenager Ravina Gayakwad from Nashik, Maharashtra won the men's and women's titles respectively in the eighth Ageas Federal Life InsuranceMumbai Half Marathon 2024 here on Sunday.