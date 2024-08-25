sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:27 IST, August 25th 2024

UP''s Chandan and Nashik''s Ravina win men''s and women''s titles in Mumbai Half Marathon

College students Chandan Yadav of Badohi district in Uttar Pradesh and teenager Ravina Gayakwad from Nashik, Maharashtra won the men's and women's titles respectively in the eighth Ageas Federal Life InsuranceMumbai Half Marathon 2024 here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai Marathon
Mumbai Marathon | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:27 IST, August 25th 2024