There are no Indians in the field at this week's Augusta Masters, at least no passport-holders. But Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are well aware that they will be watched closely in their country of origin when they tee off at the prestigious event on Thursday.

Bhatia, who pulled off a dramatic win at Valero Texas on Sunday evening to grab the last vacant spot at the Masters, was asked if he realised what kind of an impact he and Theegala are having in India, where their parents were born and brought up.

The 22-year-old Bhatia, whose parents moved from Delhi to the US way before he was born, was candid and said, "I don't know if I quite realise what Sahith (Theegala) and I can do for the golf in India. I know it's really special when I have a bunch of fans looking up to me, a bunch of kids coming up to me.

"And I almost had the opportunity to go a couple of years ago before COVID happened, which would have been really special." Bhatia was due to come to India for the 2020 Hero Indian Open, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"And I'm really hoping I can do that soon. But I think it's awesome just being able to grow the game just not in the States, but in India. I think it's special to us...what we can do for golf there is I think awesome; and the development we can accomplish for people over there is really cool." Bhatia and Theegala have played together at the Sentry, the Sony Open and the PLAYERS Championship. Theegala, whose parents hail from Andhra Pradesh, was generous in his praise for the young golfer.

"I can't believe how good he's hitting it. I know he's always been a great player, but I've never really played with him much because he's four and a half or maybe five years younger than me.

"But he's one of the top ball strikers on the PGA Tour already. What he's done this year, I think he's had five, six top-17s now, including a win." Theegala said Bhatia is mature beyond his age.

"I think the most impressive thing that I've seen is just his composure and how well he doesn't care about the outside noise. He just goes about his work. He just turned 22, and it's like, he acts way more mature than I do.

"It's really impressive to see what he's doing, and there's no doubt he's going to be a top-10, top-5 player in the world to come because he definitely puts in the work," he said.

Theegala admityed that he is aware that he is being seen as the face of Indian Americans in golf. He also has a personal visit to India planned in November this year.

"You know, I'll take a little bit of credit but not a lot of it. Indian-American sport is just -- hopefully this becomes the new norm. Honestly in Bay Hill and PLAYERS, there were so many people following me that are yelling stuff like, Telegu boys stick together, and you feel prideful.

"I'm excited; I'm actually going to India the first week of November. My cousin is getting married, so I'm excited to go back. I need to play like Hyderabad Golf Club...I played there before like a long time ago, maybe 15, 16, but I'm just excited to go back. It's been a long time. Been overdue." Bhatia dreamt of being in Augusta 10 years ago when he first came here for the Drive, Chip and Putt, an innovative competition curated by the Augusta National Golf Club. Now, the last 24 hours have changed his life yet again as he comes to Augusta as a PGA Tour winner.

Recalling his first trip to Augusta then, Bhatia said, "I remember; they were hosting us in a hotel. And I was in an elevator, John Daly walks in, and I'm like this guy's got a Diet Coke, hood on. And I realized it was John Daly, so it was really cool to kind of see him in the flesh for once.

"I remember we were in the hotel, and we got one of the Masters cups from the Tournament. A couple of us grabbed our putters and just were putting on the carpet in the hotel and just having fun." "I remember how bad I wanted to be out there and not just watch." Now he is here for the 2024 Masters.