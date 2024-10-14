Published 17:39 IST, October 14th 2024
Australia faces toughest of challenges in Asian World Cup qualifying
Australia faces the most daunting road trip in Asia on Tuesday when it faces a dominant Japan at Saitama Stadium, knowing a win would put the Socceroos back on track for a sixth successive World Cup appearance after a mixed start in the third round of qualification.
