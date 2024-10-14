sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-US Ink Drone Deal | Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Australia faces toughest of challenges in Asian World Cup qualifying

Published 17:39 IST, October 14th 2024

Australia faces toughest of challenges in Asian World Cup qualifying

Australia faces the most daunting road trip in Asia on Tuesday when it faces a dominant Japan at Saitama Stadium, knowing a win would put the Socceroos back on track for a sixth successive World Cup appearance after a mixed start in the third round of qualification.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Australia faces toughest of challenges
Australia faces toughest of challenges | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:39 IST, October 14th 2024