Published 14:56 IST, August 16th 2024
Australia's Minjee Lee leads rain-delayed Women's Scottish Open with opening 67
Two-time major champion Minjee Lee of Australia managed a strong wind and caught a break with rare sunshine in a wet Scottish summer with a 5-under 67 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open before play was stopped for the day.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Golf | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:56 IST, August 16th 2024