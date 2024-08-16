sb.scorecardresearch
  • Australia's Minjee Lee leads rain-delayed Women's Scottish Open with opening 67

Published 14:56 IST, August 16th 2024

Australia's Minjee Lee leads rain-delayed Women's Scottish Open with opening 67

Two-time major champion Minjee Lee of Australia managed a strong wind and caught a break with rare sunshine in a wet Scottish summer with a 5-under 67 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open before play was stopped for the day.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
