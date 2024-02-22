English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe

The avalanche happened "away from the field of play" and has not resulted in any change in schedule of the KIWG that began on Wednesday and will conclude on February 25.

Press Trust Of India
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6.
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6. | Image:DIPR-Ladakh
All the athletes competing in the 4th Khelo India Winter Games here are safe following an avalanche that left a Russian skier dead on Thursday afternoon.

The avalanche happened "away from the field of play" and has not resulted in any change in schedule of the KIWG that began on Wednesday and will conclude on February 25.

"The avalanche that hit Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1," said a Khelo India official.

He added that all necessary precautions were in place for the safety of athletes and officials.

"The avalanche happened at Phase 2 beyond the ridge and away from the field of play. All necessary precautions have been taken for safety," he added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gull also said all athletes participating in the KIWG were safe.

"All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg... All the fixtures are being run as per schedule," Gull posted on X.

The KIWG is witnessing the participation of more than 700 athletes, 150 support staff, over 115 technical officials, and 250 volunteers.

A total of 136 medals are at stake. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

