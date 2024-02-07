Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
Avani Prashanth to lead Indian team at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific golf
The other Indian players are Mannat Brar, Heena Kang, Vidhatri Urs, Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Saanvi Somu.
Sports
- 2 min read
Avani Prashanth, the only Indian ranked inside top-50 amateurs in the world, will lead a six-member contingent from the country at the prestigious Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship in Thailand, starting February 1.
The WAAP champions receive exemptions into three major championships in 2024 - the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States of America.
The winner will also receive invitations to a few other elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, The 121st Women’s Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Avani, ranked 42 in the world, is the winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup individual honours in 2023, and was also fourth at the individuals in 2023 World Amateur Team Championships.
She also won a pro event in Europe and finished in Top-10 in numerous professional events on the Ladies European Tour including the Hero Women’s Indian Open.
She was also runner-up at the Australian Masters of Amateurs earlier this month in Melbourne.
Her main teen rivals will include Japan's Mamika Shinchi, Filipina Rianne Mikhaela Malixi and New Zealander Eunseo Choi.
Shinchi (33), Prashanth (42) and Malixi (43) are among the top ranked players in the field.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
