Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula stun World No 1 and 2 but India go down to China

At the World Table Tennis Team Championships, Indian paddlers Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula shocked Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, the top two players in the world, but it wasn't enough as the team lost 2-3 to the reigning champions, China.

Press Trust Of India
Sreeja Akula
Sreeja Akula | Image:AP
Indian paddlers Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, but it wasn't enough as the side went down 2-3 to defending champions China at the World Table Tennis Team Championships here on Friday.

Starting the proceedings for India, Ayhika, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 12-10 2-11 13-11 11-6 win against world number one Yingsha to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja pulled off a dominating win over Yidi. The Indian won 3-0 (11-7 11-9 13-11).

India's top-ranked player Manika Batra disappointed losing both her matches to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11 8-11 15-13 7-11) and Yingsha (3-11 6-11 13-11 9-11).

With the tie locked at 2-2, the 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down in straight games to Manyu 9-11 11-13 6-11.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

