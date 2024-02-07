Advertisement

It is a historic day for India as the Ram Temple consecration ceremony took place in the holy city of Ayodhya. The long wait to see Ram Lalla back in his birthplace is finally fulfilled. For the big day, a grand ceremony took place, with rallies and celebrations taking place all over the country. An Indian-origin WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Khali, is also celebrating the return of Lord Ram in his birthplace

3 Things you need to know

Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal, and PT Usha are some of the names who have reportedly received the invitation for Pran Pratishtha

The invited sports personalities have reached Ayodhya for the ceremony

The Great Khali partakes in a rally celebrating Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend The Great Khali was seen celebrating the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. While he was not in Ayodhya, the former WWE wrestler was part of a giant rally that played Ram bhajan and songs as they serenaded the historic moment. In a video circulating on X (Formerly Twitter), Khali was seen among other people in a car as they led a massive rally.

मेरे और मेरे मित्रग्रण की तरफ से सबको जय श्री राम 🚩 pic.twitter.com/LWCLjNtHVO — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) January 22, 2024

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishtha Ceremony commemorates Lord Ram's return to his birthplace in Ayodhya. The wait of nearly 500 years finally ends with the consecration. Hindus and Indians worldwide are excited to finally visit the Lord in his birthplace.