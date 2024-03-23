Advertisement

Hosting two BWF international challengers in the country, appointing 30 coaches on its payroll and having a national championships for the under-11 category are some of the key decisions taken by the Badminton Association of India, keeping the 2028 Olympics in mind.

The decisions were taken during the Executive Council meeting, coming close on the heels of India's sensational Thomas Cup win in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

India beat Indonesia 3-0 in their maiden summit clash to script the historic win.

"We have to ensure that we don't lose the momentum and during our EC meeting, it was decided that India will host two BWF international challengers in the country," BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

"It has been approved by our (BAI) president and we will be writing to BWF soon and we are hopeful that we will get it, which will give a big boost to the players." There are a total of 31 international challengers tournament that happens in a year with India hosting just one of them in 2022.

It is the Infosys Foundation India international challenge 2022, which will be held in Bengaluru from October 11 to 16.

India, however, hosts three BWF world tour events -- Odisha Super 100, Syed Modi Super 300 and India Open Super 500 tournament in the country.

The aim is to provide the next crop of players with exposure which also in turn helps them to manage sky-rocketing expenses of playing tournaments on European circuit.

"Around 40-45 players go and play these international challengers in Europe and other parts of the world and spend around 2-4 lakhs, not everyone can bear the expenses," Mishra said.

"So hosting the international challengers in the country will provide them exposure and help them to rack up ranking points so that they can get entries in bigger events and play against quality players." "The Paris Olympics is just two years away, so we have to target the 2028 Olympics. So all these steps have been taken keeping an eye on the future." BAI also decided to boost up its coaching panel by recruiting 30 coaches and also has come up with a proper plan to enhance their skills.

"A least 30 coaches will be appointed under BAI payroll and will be sent to different small regional centres. So former players and NIS coaches can apply and they will be handsomely rewarded with salary which can range from Rs 50,000 to 2 lakhs," said Mishra, who has served as India's former junior coach.

"The idea is to provide quality coaching in the small centres. Also for the development of these coaches, they will also do coaching courses for a month at the national centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore once every year so that they can improve their skills.

"We will soon be asking the state secretaries to propose names of two coaches from their states. We will send four such coaches for two-week stints at the national centres, so that they can in turn impart those learnings in their respective states." Among other plans, the BAI secretary said it will also host an Under-11 national championships soon.

"We will host an Under-11 national championships and it will be aired live on DD so that youngsters living in various parts of the country get inspired to pursue the sport."