Advertisement

2022 Asian Games: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to enter the final at Asian Games. They defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semifinals with scores of 21-17, 21-12 in Hangzhou, China on Friday. The Indian badminton duo have advanced a step forward in their gold medal quest.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final on Saturday.

(This is a breaking copy, will be updated soon)