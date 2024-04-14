Updated October 6th, 2023 at 19:23 IST
Satwik-Chirag become first Indian Men's double pair to enter final at Asian Games
India men's Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the finals of the Asian Games 2022 and will play for the gold medal.
- Sports
2022 Asian Games: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to enter the final at Asian Games. They defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semifinals with scores of 21-17, 21-12 in Hangzhou, China on Friday. The Indian badminton duo have advanced a step forward in their gold medal quest.
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final on Saturday.
Published October 6th, 2023 at 19:23 IST
