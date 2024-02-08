Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

After stunning win over Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat sets ambitious Olympic target

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh caused an upset in the opening round when he ousted Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion and 2021 World championships bronze medallist.

Press Trust Of India
Priyanshu Rajawat
Priyanshu Rajawat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Fuelled by his stunning win over Lakshya Sen at the India Open, Priyanshu Rajawat on Tuesday said Olympic qualification is still within reach, setting an ambitious goal of sealing a Paris berth this year.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh caused an upset in the opening round when he ousted Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion and 2021 World championships bronze medallist.

Currently ranked 30th in the Olympic Games qualification, Rajawat needs to get in top 16 by the April 28 cut-off date to make the cut for Paris.

"It is not too far away, I want to qualify for Olympics this year. There are few tournaments and I can cover the points, so I would look to win to make it," Rajawat said.

"I can see a good change in my performance. Last time I had lost to him (Lakshya) in Japan open but this time I have won." Rajawat had burst on to the scene with a title-winning run at the Orleans Masters Super 300 in April last year. But he was bogged down by a nagging back issue which flared up in December.

"Orleans Masters is a big moment, bigger than this win because I had won the tournament. I had won against Kento Nishimoto and others and it gave me a lot of confidence.

"But I had back injury after that, so I missed a few tournaments. I practiced after that so that I don't get injured again. I just want to continue competing against the seniors," he said.

"I am focussing on my diet and nutrition and also on my training to gather more strength so that I don't get injured again. I have been meditating for last two years. It has helped me stay calm on court." "This is a good match after a long time. I was on a break due to a back injury. This match was important for me. Lakshya is like my brother. I had lost closely to him in third game in Japan Open, so it is an important win for me," he said.

"In December last year, I had swelling in my back so I couldn't play. So I took a break. Now I am completely fit." He will next face HS Prannoy for a place in the quarterfinals.

"I had lost to Prannoy bhaiya last time at Australia Open so I would hope to give my best and win. We play together in the academy, he is like my elder brother, he keeps explaining me how to play, so I am prepared." 

Lakshya Sen's struggles

For Sen, it was a second successive loss in the first round after his defeat at the Malaysia Open super 1000 last week in Kuala Lumpur.

"I am struggling to consistently play my natural game. I am giving too many loose points and not able to play consistently well," he said.

"I come with a game plan and to some extent I am able to do it but to do it consistently in a three setter...I still have to work a lot on playing patiently for the right chances.

"He was a bit more confident on court and I was checking my shots a bit. I was not sharp enough to get an opening, he was playing half smashes and drops to finish the rallies." Sen, who had won the Canada Open super 500 last year, is currently ranked 19th in the Olympic Games qualification rankings. He made 11 first-round exits in the last season which ended with a loss in the Senior National Championships in December.

Asked if the loss was a hit to his Olympic chances, Sen said: "I can't answer that now, I'm still in the game." 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

